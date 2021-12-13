Athiya Shetty is boyfriend KL Rahul's 'star' as he's mighty impressed with her latest photos.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul made their relationship public a few months ago and recently even stepped out for their red carpet debut. The cricketer and actress/model undoubtedly make for a good looking pair and often send their fans into a tizzy when they are drop pictures on social media. On Monday, Athiya did just that as she shared a series of photos.

With these pictures, Athiya left her cricketer boyfriend mighty impressed as he dropped a star emoji in the comments. Well, there's no doubt that Athiya is the star of KL Rahul's eyes. As for the pictures, Athiya made lazy seem cool as she posed in a tracksuit for the camera.

In the photos, the actress was seen wearing a white co-ord set and looked comfy as she smiled for the camera. Fans flooded the comments section calling Athiya a "stunner" and a "natural beauty".

Check out Athiya Shetty's photos below:

Athiya's Shetty's brother Ahan Shetty recently made his debut wiith Tara Sutaria in Tadap. For the film's premiere, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty made their red carpet debut. The couple also posed with Athiya's family including Suniel Shetty, Mana Shetty, Ahan and his girlfriend Tania Shroff.

Click the link below to check out their photos.

ALSO READ: PICS: Ahan Shetty & Tania Shroff walk hand in hand at Tadap screening, Athiya & KL Rahul make red carpet debut