Athiya Shetty calls KL Rahul 'most resilient', showers love on him; See pic

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are one of the cutest couples in the town who recently got hitched for life. These two never fail in setting couple goals and leave their fans going gaga over their mushy pictures. Well, the lovebirds who tied the knot in January amidst close friends and family at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala bungalow often cheer for each other on social media. Yesterday also, the actress took to her Instagram to shower love on her hubby while he played a match.

Athiya Shetty cheers for KL Rahul

Taking to her Instagram stories Athiya Shetty shared a clip of hubby KL Rahul playing a match. In the clip, we can see Rahul wearing his Indian cricket uniform and hugging his teammate in the middle of the match. While sharing this clip, Athiya wrote, “to the most resilient person I know…@klrahul.” She also posted a heart emoji. This gesture proves that they are the cutest.

Check out Athiya Shetty’s post:

Athiya Shetty comes to receive KL Rahul

Recently, KL Rahul returned to Mumbai after his match. He was wearing a white tee over grey tracks and layered it with black and red checks shirt. He was surrounded by paparazzi till the moment he reached his car and when he opened the door of his car we saw Athiya Shetty sitting in the car and welcoming her hubby with a cute smile.

