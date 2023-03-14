Athiya Shetty cannot stop smiling as she gives a cute welcome to KL Rahul at the airport today; WATCH

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are one of the cutest newly married couples in town. The two tied the knot in January amidst close friends and family in Suniel Shetty’s Khandala bungalow. The Indian cricketer was away for a match and it goes without a doubt that his wifey must have missed him a lot. Today as Rahul made a stylish exit from the airport and reached his car, we saw Athiya waiting for him in the car to give him a cute welcome. Isn’t this cute? Scroll down to see the video.

Athiya Shetty comes to receive KL Rahul

In the video, we can watch KL Rahul walking out of the airport in style. He can be seen wearing a white tee over grey tracks and layered with black and red checks. He completed his look with a cap and looked dapper as always. He was surrounded by paparazzi as he reached his car and the moment he opened the door of his car, we can see a cute Athiya Shetty sitting in the car, who cannot stop smiling on looking at her husband after days. She can be seen wearing a white tee.

Check out the video:

Athiya Shetty walked at Lakme Fashion Week

Recently, Athiya Shetty walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week and set the internet on fire. She posted pictures of her outfit on her Instagram handle and made her fans go crazy. Netizens could not stop praising her and went gaga over her looks. But the one comment that stole our hearts was that of KL Rahul’s. He posted a fire and a heart emoji.

