Athiya Shetty declares flowers make her happy in a pic with Sunflowers; Rumoured BF KL Rahul sends a rose too

Actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul have been rumoured to be together for quite some time now. Recently, Athiya shared a photo with sunflowers and KL Rahul's comment on it has sent the internet into a tizzy.

It looks like it is raining flowers for Athiya Shetty after she recently declared her love for them in a post on Instagram and it managed to impress her rumoured beau KL Rahul. Athiya and KL Rahul have been rumoured to be together for quite some time now and whenever the two indulge in Instagram banter, the internet goes into a meltdown. From commenting on each other's photos to sharing pictures with each other, the two always manage to light up the internet.

And recently, Athiya shared a photo on her Instagram handle where she was seen holding a bunch of Sunflowers. In the photo, we could see her sitting on a couch in casual attire as she held the bunch of Sunflowers in front of her face to pose. She is seen clad in a lilac sweatshirt and sweatpants. As she posed, she declared how much flowers make her happy and it seems rumoured beau KL Rahul listened to it and sent her a virtual rose in the comments.

Sharing the photo, Athiya wrote, "flowers make me happy." KL Rahul took to the comments and dropped a rose emoticon. Seeing how he heeded her note on her love for flowers, netizens could not stop gushing over their cute banter.

Take a look at Athiya's post and KL Rahul's comment:

Meanwhile, last month, on Athiya's birthday, KL Rahul had left the internet in awe when he shared a cute photo with her. The photo had gone viral and fans of the two could not control their excitement. Not just this, later, on his Instagram stories, KL Rahul also had shared Athiya's childhood photos and won the internet. On the work front, Athiya was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

