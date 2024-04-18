Athiya Shetty drops mushy PICS wishing her 'whole heart' KL Rahul on birthday; Karan Johar and more REACT

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are one of the most adored celebrity couples. As cricketer KL Rahul celebrates his 32nd birthday today, wifey Athiya Shetty took to Instagram and dropped mushy pictures with him to wish on his special day.

The couple often shares pictures and videos of themselves, which receive a lot of love from their fans and followers. Athiya Shetty also treats her followers with social media PDA with hubby KL and gives a sneak peek into her married life.

Athiya Shetty drops sweetest birthday wish for KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty took to Instagram and dropped two pictures to wish KL Rahul on his birthday. In the first picture, Athiya can be seen resting on KL's chest as they pose for a romantic selfie. In the second picture, Athiya and KL Rahul can be seen hugging each other and posing together in a blurred black-and-white picture. Athiya captioned the post, "my whole heart for my whole life…happy birthday, my everything."

Check out Athiya Shetty's Instagram post here:

Several celebrities took to the comments section to react to Athiya's birthday post and extend heartfelt wishes to KL. Karan Johar commented, "Wishing you the best year ahead, @klrahul !!! Happy birthday." Anshula Kapoor wrote, "Happy happy birthday, @Klrahul." Ritika, the wife of Rohit Sharma, also sent her wishes to the birthday boy, writing, "Happy his birthday to you".

Suniel Shetty drops love-filled birthday wish for son-in-law KL Rahul

Suniel Shetty also took to Instagram and dropped a photo with KL Rahul and his son Ahaan Shetty to wish KL on his birthday. In the picture, Suniel Shetty, Ahaan Shetty, and KL Rahul can be seen sitting and chilling on a sofa while posing for the snap.

He captioned the post, "They say it's not what we have in life, but who we have in our life that matters …feeling blessed to have you in ours for it's a connection I can't explain …happy birthday Rahul … love you son, @klrahul @athiyashetty @ahan.shetty."

Check it out here:

About Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul

Recently, the duo took to Instagram to celebrate their first wedding anniversary. They shared a collaborative post and dropped some unseen glimpses from their wedding, and the couple can be seen embracing love for each other in the adorable video. One of the clips also shows their fun moment from the Haldi ceremony. In the video, Athiya and Rahul look deeply in love. Sharing the video, they wrote, "Finding you was like coming home (infinite)."

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot on January 23, 2023, in a private ceremony held at her father, Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. The couple was in a relationship for about four years before deciding to take the next step and get married. Since their marriage, they have been spotted together in public on many occasions. They often share adorable pictures of themselves on social media, giving glimpses of their happy journey together.

Athiya stepped into the glitzy world of Bollywood with Hero (2015), co-starring Sooraj Pancholi. After that, she appeared in films like Mubarakan and Motichoor Chaknachoor, amongst others. On the other hand, KL Rahul is currently playing for Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League 2024.

