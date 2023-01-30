Athiya Shetty flaunts her post-wedding glow and Mehendi as she gets spotted with hubby KL Rahul; PICS
Athiya Shetty was spotted with her hubby KL Rahul for the first time after their wedding. The actress is seen flaunting her post-wedding glow as they got clicked by the paps.
Athiya Shetty, the popular Bollywood actress tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend KL Rahul, on January 23, this year. The couple, who have been in a serious relationship for the last few years, entered wedlock in an intimate wedding ceremony which was held at Athiya's father, senior actor Suniel Shetty's Khandala residence Jahaan. The newlyweds took social media by storm with their dreamy wedding pictures. Athiya Shetty also impressed fashion enthusiasts with her chic bridal look.
The newlyweds were spotted in the city for the first time after their wedding, on January 30, Monday. New bride Athiya Shetty happily flaunted her mehendi and post-wedding glow, as she posed for pictures with hubby KL Rahul. The actress looked stylish in a navy blue-orange printed shirt, which she paired with distressed denim trousers. Athiya completed her look with a pair of white sneakers, dewy makeup, minimal accessories, and a sleek bun. KL Rahul, on the other hand, looked at his casual best in a white t-shirt which he paired with denim trousers and sneakers.
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's love story
For the unversed, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul met through common friends and started dating around 3 years back. The star kid-turned-actress and celebrated cricketer made it Instagram official in 2022, and have been often garnering attention with their public appearances and lovely PDAs. If the reports are to be believed, the couple has purchased a plush apartment together in Mumbai, where they have started living after their grand wedding.
