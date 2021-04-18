Athiya Shetty 'grateful' for KL Rahul as she wishes rumoured BF on 29th birthday; Ahan also wishes cricketer.

Athiya Shetty is celebrating rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul's 29th birthday with a set of goofy mirror selfies and we are loving it!

Indian cricketer KL Rahul completed another year around the sun and rumoured ladylove Athiya Shetty is celebrating the big day! Athiya took to Instagram to wish the cricketer after months of speculation that the duo have been dating and going strong. The model and actress shared goofy photos with KL Rahul in which the rumoured couple can seen posing for a couple of selfies.

Sharing the photo, Athiya penned down that she is indeed grateful to have KL Rahul in her life. Her caption read, "grateful for you, happy birthday." Fans flooded Athiya's post with love struck and heart emojis as one inquisitive fan commented, "So cute when's the wedding."

Apart from Athiya, her brother Ahan Shetty also wished KL Rahul on the gram and shared an airport photo from their travels. Tagging him Ahan simply wrote, "Happy Birthday."

Take a look at Athiya and Ahan Shetty's wish for KL Rahul:

Back in November 2020, on Athiya's birthday last year, KL Rahul had shared a sunkissed selfie of them and written, "Happy birthday mad child."

Athiya and birthday boy KL Rahul's social media banter on several occasions has made headlines.

Credits :Pinkvilla

