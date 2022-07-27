Athiya Shetty & her ‘favourite’ KL Rahul are picture-perfect as former shares new PHOTO on the ‘gram

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul make one of the most popular and adored couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Ever since they made their relationship official on social media, fans have been going gaga over them. The duo is often spotted together, and they hardly ever shy away from being vocal about their love for each other. Their mushy photos on Instagram always gain a lot of traction and go viral in no time. Speaking of which, a few minutes back, Athiya took to her Instagram space and shared a new photo with her beau and cricketer KL Rahul and you should not miss it.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s new photo together

A few moments back, Athiya took to her Instagram space and shared a photo featuring herself with KL Rahul. The picture, which is an adorable polaroid click, showcases the lovebirds seated together next to each other on a couch. While KL Rahul is seen dressed in a baggy white tee-shirt and a pair of trousers, Athiya is seen donning a pretty green top and blue denim pants. Her hair was left open and she had minimal makeup on. The couple smiled warmly at the camera while the photo was clicked.

Sharing the photo, Athiya wrote in the caption, “favourite one (monkey emoji)”. Within no time of her posting the photo, it was flooded with likes and comments from fans and friends.

Take a look:

Recently, there were media reports stating that Athiya and KL Rahul are expected to get married in the next three months in Mumbai. It was also being said that it will be a grand affair for both the families and every detail of the big day is being looked after by Athiya herself. The Motichoor Chaknachoor actress finally broke her silence on reports of her wedding with boyfriend KL Rahul. Taking to her Instagram story, Athiya wrote: "I hope I’m invited to the wedding that’s taking place in 3 months. Lol.”

