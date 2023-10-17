Athiya Shetty is excited for dad Suniel Shetty’s comic caper Hera Pheri 3: ‘I'm sure it will be a laugh riot’

Actor Suniel Shetty has many box-office hit films to his credit. In his career spanning decades, there are several movies that have successfully managed to make a mark in the hearts and minds of cinephiles. One among them is the Hera Pheri franchise. Even though the first part of it was released in the year 2000, it still manages to tickle our funny bones. After the third instalment of the film series was announced earlier, it excited many movie lovers. Suniel’s daughter Athiya Shetty is also one of them who can’t wait to watch the film.

Like others who had a good laugh watching Hera Pheri and Phir Hera Pheri, actress Athiya Shetty is also eagerly waiting for the release of Hera Pheri 3. The fact that her dad is one of the leads of the movie adds to her excitement. Sharing her emotions, the actress told India Today, “I don't know when it will happen, but when it will happen, I'm sure it will be a laugh riot like the first ‘Hera Pheri’. It is exciting.”

Athiya Shetty talks about her dad’s fashion sense

In the same interview, Athiya Shetty spoke about her dad’s fashion sense and said that she admires the way he doesn’t follow trends. The Motichoor Chaknachoor actress divulged, “I think he is somebody that I've always admired in terms of style and fashion. He's always been somebody who never followed any trends along,” Athiya said.

She added that the De Dana Dan actor is comfortable being himself. “I think he is comfortable in aging which is what I admire about him. He is comfortable in his space and I really, look up to that,” the actress concluded.

About the Hera Pheri franchise

In the last two instalments of the franchise, we saw how the lives of the protagonists, Raju (played by Akshay Kumar), Shyam (played by Suniel Shetty), and Babu Bhaiya (played by Paresh Rawal) changed over time. Since the second part ended on a rather interesting note, experts already saw the third part coming. While the film has been confirmed with the original cast, the official release date hasn’t been announced yet.

