Athiya Shetty is the definition of modern, chic bride in THIS unseen picture from wedding with KL Rahul

Suniel Shetty 's daughter Athiya Shetty got married to her longtime beau KL Rahul on January 23. The love birds opted for a low-key wedding ceremony. The wedding and pre-wedding rituals took place at Shetty's Khandala farmhouse. After keeping it under wraps, the couple finally announced their wedding officially on Instagram. They shared the first pictures from their big day and it was nothing less than a dream. Today, an unseen picture of the beautiful bride has been shared on social media and it is simply unmissable!

Athiya chose to keep her bridal outfit classy and minimalistic. She wore Anamika Khanna's light pink chikankari lehenga with a statement neckpiece and minimal accessories. She truly looked breathtaking in the pastel-hued lehenga. In this unseen picture shared by her hair and makeup artist Namrata Soni, Athiya is seen sitting near the mandap area with a beautiful mountain view in the backdrop. The new bride looks all things dreamy as she flaunts her minimalistic kaleeras. This picture is taken by the ace photographer and her dear friend Rohan Shrestha. Have a look:

Details about Athiya Shetty's wedding lehenga

After the first pictures came out, Pinkvilla informed its readers about Athiya's dreamy lehenga. It is entirely handmade, handwoven, and made in silk with zardozi and jaali work. The veil and her dupatta are made of silk organza. It took around 10000 hours to make, which means 416 days to create this elegant beauty.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul announce their wedding

The duo shared a joint statement on Instagram and announced their wedding with stunning pictures. Their post read, "In your light, I learn how to love…” Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness." Have a look: