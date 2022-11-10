Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul are head over heels in love as they dine with Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid; PICS

Suniel Shetty’s daughter-actor Athiya Shetty has been creating a lot of buzz of late due to her personal life. The Mubarakan actress is said to be dating Indian cricketer KL Rahul and the two are going strong in their relationship. In fact, they are often seen grabbing attention for their social media PDA. Amid this, Athiya recently made the headlines after it was reported that she is moving in with her beau in a new abode. The media reports suggested that Athiya and KL Rahul have booked an entire floor in an under-construction building in Bandra. It is also reported that the two are soon going to tie the knot as well. Amidst this news, the actress often makes sure to be there to support beau in his matches and a couple of pictures of them dining along with the Indian team at a restaurant in Adelaide is going viral for all the right reasons.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul dine with the Indian team in Adelaide