Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul dish major couple goals in pics from Ganesh Chaturthi celebration; fans are all heart

Athiya Shetty, daughter of legendary actor Suniel Shetty hit the genetic jackpot of ravishing looks. Currently, Athiya Shetty has been embracing her new role of a wife to KL Rahul. Recently, the actress took to Instagram as she shared a glimpse with her fans of the adorable duo, Athiya and KL Rahul, leaving her fans wondering if she can ever stop being so perfect.

Athiya shares pictures with KL Rahul

Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday morning, the actress shared pictures of herself and her husband KL Rahul in ethnic outfits, which the duo donned on Ganesh Chaturthi. In the first picture, the couple sat beside each other and were all smiles for the photo. While Athiya looked as graceful as ever in a red saree, KL Rahul looked extremely charming in a white kurta.



In the last picture of the string of photographs, Athiya made a goofy face as she sat next to KL Rahul and we can’t stop gushing over the duo. She also shared pictures of herself flaunting her red saree, and traditional earrings and completing her look with a gajra. While sharing the pictures, she inserted a heart emoticon in the caption.

Fans go gaga over the couple’s cuteness

After Athiya shared the string of pictures on Instagram, her fans couldn’t stop pouring comments over the duo’s cuteness as they continued to set couple goals. “RAHIYA”, commented a fan while another fan said, “Be happy together like this for hundreds of years, let no one's eyes fall on you two”. Other comments read, “Thank you for this picture”, “Love u 2” and “Beautiful Pic Rahiya”.

