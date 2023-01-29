Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul dish out couple goals in sangeet and mehendi pics; Suniel Shetty dances his heart out

Suniel Shetty 's daughter Athiya Shetty got married to her longtime beau and Indian cricketer KL Rahul on January 23. They chose to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony at Suniel's Khandala farmhouse. His house is situated amid the beautiful mountains and lush greenery. Days after their wedding, the newlywed couple has been sharing precious pictures from their pre-wedding festivities on social media. On Sunday evening, Athiya took to Instagram and dropped lovely moments from her sangeet and mehendi ceremony.

During the mehendi ceremony, Athiya looked mesmerising in a lehenga featuring mirror detailing. KL Rahul, on the other hand, wore a traditional kurta and white pajamas. The first picture features Athiya flaunting her henna-clad hands while Rahul is seen pulling her cheek. The duo is captured in a candid moment. The second picture features Suniel dancing his heart out with Athiya. In the third picture, Athiya is seen enjoying her time with her girls Krishna Shroff, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and others. The fourth picture shows Athiya and KL Rahul in their true element as they burn the dance floor. The last picture has Athiya in a goofy mood. The actress wrote in the caption, "22.01.23." Have a look:

KL Rahul too shared pictures from the ceremony. In one of the pictures, they are captured in a candid moment. In other pictures, he is seen setting the dance floor on fire with his boys. Have a look:

Soon after she shared the pictures, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Esha Gupta dropped red heart emojis. Fans were also all hearts for the couple. A fan commented, "wholesome". Another fan wrote, "True love."

Recently, the love birds dropped pictures from their haldi and other pre-wedding festivities. Their intimate wedding looked all things dreamy.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul announce their wedding

Athiya and Rahul dated for quite some time. The couple took their relationship to next level and got married in the presence of their close family members. They made their wedding official by sharing gorgeous pictures from the ceremony. The couple also penned a joint statement that read, "In your light, I learn how to love…” Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."