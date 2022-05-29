Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul look charming in PICS as they spend Saturday night with Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul's adorable relationship is no secret. The lovebirds often leave fans swooning with their pictures together on social media. KL Rahul got eyeballs rolling when he attended the screening of Athiya’s brother Ahan Shetty’s debut film Tadap last year. When Suniel Shetty was asked about his daughter’s wedding with KL Rahul, he said that he liked KL very much and that the decision to get married was for them to decide.

A few hours back, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor got social media buzzing with two of her Instagram stories. Her first Instagram story had a picture of the gorgeous Athiya Shetty. Her face looked radiant as she sat under the moonlight in her off-shoulder green dress. Akansha's story was captioned, “love of my life”. Her next story had KL Rahul too under the moonlight wearing a black shirt over his white t-shirt. The caption for this picture read, “love of my life ×2” suggesting that she loves the both of them. Both the stories were shared in quick succession hinting that the lovebirds were indeed together. The rumours of them getting married this year have caught steam, while there is no official confirmation of the same.

Have a look at KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's latest photos:

Meanwhile, KL Rahul can frequently be seen liking Athiya’s posts and sending hearts in the comments. There already is so much talk about the Athiya-KL Rahul wedding. Taking advantage of it, Suniel Shetty said that he wanted his son Ahaan Shetty to get married soon too. He said that his children are quite responsible and can take decisions related to their relationship, themselves.

