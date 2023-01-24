Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Ananya Panday and others congratulate the couple

Bollywood’s most adored couple Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul finally tied the knot on January 23 after dating for quite a long time. In November 2021, on Athiya's birthday, Rahul shared a picture of her with a mushy note and made their relationship Instagram official. Since then, their pictures and social media PDA grabbed everyone's attention. Ahead of their secretive wedding, the duo remained tight-lipped about it. They opted for a low-key wedding which took place at Suniel Shetty's Khandala house. As soon as they shared the pictures from the wedding, people can't stop reacting to it. Many celebrities havetaken to their social media handles to wish the couple. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul look dreamy

Athiya and Rahul look all things dreamy in their wedding pictures. For their big day, they opted for pastel outfits. The love birds' outfits were classy and minimalistic. The newlyweds took to Instagram and shared a joint post with their fans. Along with the first pictures from their wedding, they penned a beautiful note. The note read, “In your light, I learn how to love…” Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness." Here’s the look:

Celebs wish the couple Many celebrities includig Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandya and many more have taken to their official Instagram handles to congratulate the couple and wish them a lifetime of happiness and togetherness. Sharing the pictures of the newlyweds, Anushka wrote 'Wishing you both a lifetime of togethernessm immense love and light.' 'My favourite sunshine girl!!!Heart is so full @athiyashetty wish you and @klrahul so much love, happiness, laughte, friendship and togetherness forever and ever', read Ananya's story. Check out everyone's reaction here:

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding details As reported the lovebirds have tied the knot in the presence of nearly 100 guests which consists of close friends and family. Not many big Bollywood names were present at the ceremony but it is said that the couple will be hosting a lavish reception ceremony later in Mumbai after IPL which is confirmed by Suniel Shetty. Reports also suggest that the couple had opted for a 'no phone policy' at their wedding. During the wedding, everyone's phones were said to be taken away.

