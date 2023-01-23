Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Wedding: How Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Kartik and others congratulated the couple

Bollywood’s most adored couple Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul took their relationship to next level and finally tied the knot today after dating for quite a long time. In November 2021, on Athiya's birthday, Rahul shared a picture of her with a mushy note and made their relationship Instagram official. Since then, their pictures and social media PDA grabbed everyone's attention. Ahead of their secretive wedding, the duo remained tight-lipped about it. They opted for a low-key wedding which took place at Suniel Shetty's Khandala house. Finally, the first glimpse of the bride and groom are out and they look dreamy in pastel outfits. Celebrities and fans can’t stop reacting to their pictures. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul look dreamy

Athiya and Rahul look all things dreamy in their wedding pictures. For their big day, they opted for pastel outfits. The love birds' outfits were classy and minimalistic. The newlyweds took to Instagram and shared a joint post with their fans. Along with the first pictures from their wedding, they penned a beautiful note. The note read, “In your light, I learn how to love…” Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness." Here’s the look:

Check out celebs’ reactions As soon as the newlyweds shared the pictures, their friends and family members could not stop reacting to it. In no time, their comment section filled with congratulatory messages and best wishes. Celebs like Virat Kohli, Kartik Aaryan, Vaani Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and many more gave blessings to the couple. ‘My lifelines’ read Akansharanjan Kapoor’s comment. Kriti Sanon also wrote ‘Congratulations Athiyyyaaa! So so happy for you both! lots of love.’ Well, it looks like everyone was waiting for the official news and now congratulations are in order for the newlyweds. Morever, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Karisma Kapoor have taken to their Instagram handle to wish the couple. Check out here: