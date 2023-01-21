Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: No phone policy, 100 attendees from both sides, guest list details and more

It is the wedding season in Bollywood once again. The much-awaited wedding of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty is all set to take place. As we already showed you that the house of the Indian cricketer was all lit up ahead of the wedding festivities. It is said that the two lovebirds will be tying the knot in Suniel Shetty’s lavish Khandala bungalow on January 23 and the Mehendi ceremony will take place inside the house and not many functions will happen. Scroll down to check out all the details about the couple’s wedding.

According to reports in Times Of India, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul will tie the knot on January 23 in the presence of 100 guests from both the bride and the groom’s side. It is also said that not a lot of big Bollywood names will be seen at the wedding since the couple is mainly keeping it to the family. As per the reports in Zoom Digital, a big reception will take place weeks later. As per a friend close to the couple, a big wedding bash has been planned for the film industry and cricket bigwigs after the IPL wraps up in May. While the wedding is on January 23, guests are slated to arrive on January 21 onwards. In fact, special arrangements for the paparazzi will also be made at the venue.

No phone policy at the wedding

Well, it seems like the ‘no phone policy’ at big celebrity weddings have become the latest trend. Even at Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding, the guest's phones will be taken away and reportedly they are even advised not to post any pictures and videos from the wedding venue.

While KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have remained tight-lipped about their upcoming wedding, fans had been eager to know more about their wedding. Looks like their families have already begun prepping, and pictures and videos clicked from outside KL Rahul’s apartment building show his house decked up with lights. That’s not all! The area near the main entrance gate of the building can also be seen decorated with fairy lights and numerous round paper lanterns. The decoration looks simply magical, take a look!

Pinkvilla was the first to inform in December that KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s wedding festivities will take place between January 21st to 23rd at Suniel Shetty’s bungalow Jahaan, in Khandala. The house is located amidst the hills and lush greenery and has a breathtaking view. As per a report in Hindustan Times, a ladies’ night will be held on January 21st, which will be attended by Athiya’s female friends. Her BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor will also be a part of the celebration.

Other guests will join the following day when the Sangeet ceremony will take place. According to the report, Athiya’s friends, her brother Ahan Shetty, and her parents Suniel and Mana Shetty will likely perform at the sangeet ceremony. Their wedding will be a close-knit affair, with just friends and family members in attendance. A source informed HT, “Only friends and family members will be a part of the wedding. It’s most likely that you may not see many industry peeps.”