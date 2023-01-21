Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Suniel Shetty’s residence gets lit up ahead of festivities; Watch VIDEO

Athiya Shetty, the popular actress is set to tie the knot with renowned cricketer KL Rahul, this Monday (January 23, 2023). The wedding, which will be an intimate affair, will be held at the residence of the bride's father, senior actor Suniel Shetty in Khandala. As per the reports, the wedding will be attended by less than 100 guests from both the groom's and bride's sides, including their family members and close friends. It is also confirmed that no big names from Bollywood will be attending the wedding. The wedding venue lits up ahead of the big day

Ahead of the big day, Suniel Shetty's beautiful Khandala home is all lit up, thus officially kickstarting the festivities. In the recent video which is released on social media handles, the wedding venue is all decked up in golden shamiana and decorations, which are paired with matching golden lights. From the latest video, the netizens are now guessing that Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have opted to have a 'golden' themed wedding. However, these reports are not been officially confirmed so far. Have a look at the video of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding venue, below:

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul opt for 'No phone policy' If the reports are to be believed, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have opted to have a 'No phone policy' for their wedding, following the Bollywood trends. The latest updates suggest that the guests' phones will be taken away and they are even requested to not to post any pictures and videos from the wedding venue until the couple makes it official. The wedding plans In December, Pinkvilla was the first to report that KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s wedding festivities will take place between January 21st to 23rd at the bride's father Suniel Shetty’s bungalow Jahaan, in Khandala. The gorgeous house of the actor is situated amidst the hills, away from the chaos of Mumbai city. According to the reports by Hindustan Times, the festivities will begin with a bachelorette party, which will be held on January 21st, Saturday. The party will be attended by the female members of bride Athiya's family and her girlfriends, including her BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. However, the couple is also rumoured to be planning to host a grand wedding reception for their friends and colleagues from Bollywood and the cricket field, a couple of days after the wedding.

ALSO READ: KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty’s wedding venue: 30 PICS and VIDEOS to take you inside Suniel Shetty’s Khandala home