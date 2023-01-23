Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Wedding: What does the future hold for the newly-married couple?

The immensely talented Kannur Lokesh Rahul ( KL Rahul ) is not only known for his right-handed batting prowess but also for his marriage with girlfriend Athiya Shetty . Athiya is an Indian actress and daughter of Sunil Shetty. When celebs start dating in Bollywood, people want to know more. And they become curious to know everything about the couple- from the tiny details about their relationship to even their horoscopes!

Team India's superstar batsman KL Rahul is going to tie the knot soon. KL Rahul has been dating Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty. After being in a relationship for a long time, now Rahul and Athiya have decided to get married. The star couple is going to tie the knot today, January 23, 2023, at Sunil Shetty's bungalow in Khandala. After many discussions and delays due to work commitments, finally, the day is here when the two will become one.

KL Rahul's Birth Chart and Characteristics

Date of Birth: Saturday, 18 April 1992

Place of Birth: Mangalore Central, Karnataka City, India

Birth Time: 11:00 AM

Moon Sign: Libra

Nakshatra: Swati

Sun Sign (Western): Aries

Sun Sign (Indian): Aries

Born on 18 April 1992, KL Rahul is an Aries. People born in this star sign are the most emotional and believe in 'don't give in to all or none' mantra. As seen from the matching of KL Rahul, he meets the criteria. Aries are enthusiastic, almost like children. They are driven to have a goal set in their mind, which is sometimes misconstrued with arrogance or self-absorption. Aries are visionaries and are constantly planning something new and creative. Sometimes, Aries are told to be immature and behave too impulsively, but this is what makes them courageous risk-takers. They are often told that they are 'moving too fast' in a relationship.

Athiya Shetty's Birth Chart and Characteristics

Date of Birth: Thursday, 5 November 1992

Place of Birth: Mumbai, a city in Maharashtra, India

Birth Time: 2:00 PM

Moon Sign: Aquarius

Nakshatra: Purva Bhadrapada

Sun Sign (Western): Scorpio

Sun Sign (Indian): Libra

Athiya Shetty was born in the same year as KL Rahul but on 5th November. She is a powerful and brilliant Scorpio. Not too different from Aries, Scorpios are also full of passion and love. They are not frightened of anything. This is why they are always on an adventure, be it on their professional path or on rocky terrain. Scorpio people tend to think ahead of time and can be calm and collected when needed, although this may not happen very often. When it comes to love and relationship, Scorpio is one of the most caring lovers. They cherish their partners and value physical closeness with them. Scorpios are one of the most empathetic zodiac signs.

KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty Marriage- Kundli Matching

The horoscopes of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are full of goodness and compatibility. As their horoscope shows, they have not only love but also friendship. This friendship is very important because it brings people closer and makes them more open and honest with each other. There will be happiness and peace in their marital life. If they both accept and respect each other in every disagreement, then their relationship will flourish in every aspect. Both of them are very busy people who live outside their relationship. However, they need to understand this in order not to break the spiritual connection. According to their horoscopes, the house they will build will be peaceful.

Athiya Shetty's horoscope suggests that once she marries, she will be bound by a life-long commitment. Saturn enters Aquarius on January 17, 2023, there is a strong possibility of Rahul being successful. In Rahul's Janam Kundali, the seventh lord Mercury is conjunct with Venus and is in the fourth position. This shows that Athiya Shetty can prove to be lucky for him. After marriage, KL Rahul will be seen in a different form.

Conclusion

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty make a friendly pair. Their zodiac signs have characteristics that complement each other. KL Rahul's horoscope is looking as bright as his cricketing skills. Even their horoscope matching says that they are very lucky for each other.