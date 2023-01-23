Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Wedding: When will the reception take place? Suniel Shetty answers the question; WATCH
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are finally a married couple now. After dating for a long time, these two have finally tied the knot. Suniel Shetty have revealed about the reception date.
For the past couple of days, everyone has been eyeing Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul as their wedding festivities began in Suniel Shetty’s Khandala bungalow. The couple has been dating each other for a long time and the lovebirds have finally tied the knot today, January 23. Fans had been eagerly waiting to see Athiya and Rahul dressed as the bride and groom but it looks like fans will have to wait a little more to see them pose as the bride and groom. But for now, a confirmation has come from the bride’s father stating that the lovebirds have officially tied the knot.
Suniel Shety confirms Athiya Shetty-Kl Rahul’s marriage
After distributing sweets to the media, Suniel confirmed that Athiya and KL Rahul are officially married now. He also thanked everyone for their wishes and love. He said, "Functions were beautiful, very small, very close family but all went well. Aur abhi phere bhi ho gaye hai, shaadi officially ho chuki hai. Officially father-in-law bhi bann chuka hu. In-law ka chakkar hatt jaaye aur father hi rahe toh bahut khoobsurat hoga kyunki vo part me ache se nibhaata hu."
Suniel Shetty talks about Athiya-Rahul’s wedding reception
On being asked about when the wedding reception will be held, Suniel Shetty was quoted saying, ‘Receptin will be held post IPL.’ For the unversed, Indian Premier League 2023 has been scheduled between April 1-June 4. Well, it looks like the newlyweds will be taking a long break before throwing a grand reception party.
H2: Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding details
As reported the lovebirds have tied the knot in the presence of nearly 100 guests which consists of close friends and family. Not many big Bollywood names were present at the ceremony but it is said that the couple will be hosting a lavish reception ceremony later in Mumbai. Reports also suggest that the couple had opted for a 'no phone policy' at their wedding. During the wedding, everyone's phones were said to be taken away.
