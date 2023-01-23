Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Wedding: When will the reception take place? Suniel Shetty answers the question; WATCH

For the past couple of days, everyone has been eyeing Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul as their wedding festivities began in Suniel Shetty’s Khandala bungalow. The couple has been dating each other for a long time and the lovebirds have finally tied the knot today, January 23. Fans had been eagerly waiting to see Athiya and Rahul dressed as the bride and groom but it looks like fans will have to wait a little more to see them pose as the bride and groom. But for now, a confirmation has come from the bride’s father stating that the lovebirds have officially tied the knot.

After distributing sweets to the media, Suniel confirmed that Athiya and KL Rahul are officially married now. He also thanked everyone for their wishes and love. He said, "Functions were beautiful, very small, very close family but all went well. Aur abhi phere bhi ho gaye hai, shaadi officially ho chuki hai. Officially father-in-law bhi bann chuka hu. In-law ka chakkar hatt jaaye aur father hi rahe toh bahut khoobsurat hoga kyunki vo part me ache se nibhaata hu."

Suniel Shetty talks about Athiya-Rahul’s wedding reception

On being asked about when the wedding reception will be held, Suniel Shetty was quoted saying, ‘Receptin will be held post IPL.’ For the unversed, Indian Premier League 2023 has been scheduled between April 1-June 4. Well, it looks like the newlyweds will be taking a long break before throwing a grand reception party.

