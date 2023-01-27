Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's pics from Haldi are all about 'happiness'; Samantha Ruth Prabhu REACTS

Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty, who has featured in films like Mubarakan and Hero, recently tied the knot with her longtime beau and Indian cricketer KL Rahul. After dating for quite some time, the couple decided to opt for a low-key wedding at Shetty's Khandala's farmhouse. Their intimate wedding was attended by close friends from the industry and family members. After sharing dreamy wedding pictures from the wedding, Athiya on Friday evening took to her Instagram handle and dropped happy pictures from the Haldi ceremony. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's unseen moments from Haldi ceremony

In the pictures, the newlywed couple looks all things beautiful as they enjoy their Haldi ceremony with friends and family. Athiya and Rahul are covered with Haldi and flowers. In one of the pictures, Athiya is seen applying Haldi to her brother Ahan Shetty. For the special occasion, Athiya is seen wearing an embellished Anarkali while Rahul is seen sporting a traditional outfit in a similar shade. Athiya shared the pictures with a caption in Hindi that read, "Sukh". Have a look:

KL Rahul also shared pictures from the ceremony. In the pictures, the couple is seen applying haldi to each other and enjoying the ceremony to the fullest. In one of the pictures, they look madly in love with each other. In the last picture, Rahul's friends are seen tearing his clothes apart. He also shared the pictures with the same caption as Athiya.

Soon after she shared the pictures, Suniel Shetty, a doting father, dropped a heart emoji. Samantha Ruth Prabhu congratulated the couple. Athiya's close friend and Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff dropped yellow heart emojis. Even the fans of the couple were all hearts. A fan wrote, "Your woman loves you so much KL. Just be happy together forever." Another fan wrote, "omg waited so patiently for this." Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul announce the wedding Athiya and KL Rahul shared a joint statement as they announced their wedding officially on social media. Along with a heartwarming note, the couple shared beautiful pictures from their ceremony. Their post read, "In your light, I learn how to love…” Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

After the wedding, Suniel Shetty confirmed to the media that Rahul and Athiya's reception will take place once IPL gets over. Reportedly, the reception will be graced by personalities from the field of cinema and cricket.

