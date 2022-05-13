Athiya Shetty looks drop-dead gorgeous in latest PICS; Beau KL Rahul REACTS

Actor Suniel Shetty’s darling daughter Athiya Shetty enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She often drops glamorous looks on Instagram, leaving her loved ones and fans awe-struck. Speaking of which, just a few hours, Athiya shared some gorgeous snaps on ‘gram. She wore a pretty outfit with amazing makeup. She completed her look with sleek hair and lots of accessories.

As soon as she posted photos, her boyfriend and cricketer KL Rahul reacted to it and liked her picture. Apart from him, Suniel Shetty, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Karisma Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and others also liked her pictures. Her fans too dropped sweet comments in the comment section. A fan wrote, “Gorgeous.” Another user commented, “Wowwwwwww.”

See Athiya’s photos here:

See who all like them:

Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, Suniel Shetty was asked about his daughter’s wedding rumours. Reacting to this, the veteran actor said that Athiya Shetty is his daughter and he would want her to get married sometime. He added that he wants his son also to get married and the sooner, the better. He left the choice to his kids. Talking about KL Rahul, Suniel revealed that he loves the boy. Elaborating on the wedding he said, “It is for them to decide what they want to do, because times have changed. Beti aur beta dono hi responsible hai (My daughter and son are both responsible people). I would like them to take the decision. My blessings are always there for them.”

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla had exclusively learnt that the preparations for Athiya and KL Rahul’s wedding have begun and they will be tying the knot by the end of this year. It is also reported that the couple will be having a South Indian wedding ceremony. As fans are excited about this big fat Indian wedding, an official announcement in this regard is yet to be made.

