Athiya Shetty looks dreamy under a floral shower in THESE pics from her pre-wedding ceremony with KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are the newest couples on the block. These two tied the knot on January 23 at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala bungalow amidst close family and friends. After dating for quite some time, the couple decided to opt for a low-key wedding. Their wedding look was a mix of simplicity and tradition and the lovebirds made for a gorgeous bride and groom. Well, after treating the fans with fun Haldi pictures, Athiya took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures from yet another wedding function. Athiya Shetty drops pictures from her wedding function

Athiya Shetty shared a couple of pictures from one of her wedding festivities and she indeed makes for a lovely bride. In the first picture, we can see her surrounded by her girl gang as there is a shower of flower petals on her. The actress is wearing a lime yellow saree with a Pink blouse and paired it with a heavy gold necklace and Jhumkas. She has tied a bun and flaunts her perfect smile. In the next picture, we can see her mother Mana Shetty looking lovely in a traditional white and red border saree showering flower petals on her. Then comes a picture of her Mehendi-clad hand holding beetle leaves with supari. In the next picture, the Mubarakan actress looks pretty as she sits while her girl gang can be seen doing her aarti with a plate full of flower decorations and diya. In the last picture, Athiya seems to be in KL Rahul’s arms and her happiness is evident in all of these pics. Check out Athiya Shetty’s post:

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul announce the wedding Athiya and KL Rahul shared a joint statement as they announced their wedding officially on social media. Along with a heartwarming note, the couple shared beautiful pictures from their ceremony. Their post read, "In your light, I learn how to love… Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness." After the wedding, Suniel Shetty confirmed to the media that Rahul and Athiya's reception will take place once IPL gets over. Reportedly, the reception will be graced by personalities from the field of cinema and cricket.

