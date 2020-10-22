Athiya Shetty looks resplendent in a sun kissed PHOTO; Rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul is all hearts for it

Athiya Shetty recently took to her Instagram handle to share a sun-kissed picture of her and it is unmissable.

Athiya Shetty is one of the Bollywood actresses who is quite active on social media. The gorgeous actress loves to keep her fans updated with her daily routine. She often shares her stunning photos. Now, the lovely actress took to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful sun-kissed photo of her! Athiya is looking drop-dead gorgeous in the picture. She can be seen wearing a loose tortilla brown coloured top paired with shorts, posing for the beautiful photo.

Sharing the same, she captioned it as, "borrowing some energy." Her rumored boyfriend and Indian cricketer KL Rahul was quick to like her photo. While celebs like Patralekhaa and Anusha Dandekar commented on her post. Patralekhaa wrote, "Athiyaaaa" with fire and heart emojis and Anusha Dandekar wrote, "YOU" with heart-eyed emoticons. Also, Athiya’s fans poured in several comments and also liked her post.

Take a look at Athiya Shetty’s latest post here:

Meanwhile, Athiya and her brother Ahaan’s name got dragged into the ongoing nepotism debate. Recently, while speaking to Hindustan Times, Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty said, "I never get irritated or angry, it upsets me. It hurts me, more than anything else. It is Athiya’s destiny and hard work, which she will prove."

Athiya's last film Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui did not do well at the box office, while elaborating the same, Suniel said, "Motichoor Chaknachoor wasn’t a big film, and had a lot of problems because of the producer.”

On the work front, the actress made her debut with Hero alongside Sooraj Pancholi in 2015. She also starred in films like Mubarakan and Nawabzaade. Athiya was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor.

Credits :Athiya Shetty Instagram

