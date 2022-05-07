Is Athiya Shetty moving in with KL Rahul in a new abode? Here’s what the actress has to say

Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty has been creating a lot of buzz of late courtesy of her personal life. The Mubarakan actress is said to be dating Indian cricketer KL Rahul and the two are going strong in their relationship. In fact, they are often seen grabbing attention for their social media PDA. Amid this, Athiya recently made the headlines after it was reported that she is moving in with her beau in a new abode. The media reports suggested that Athiya and KL Rahul have booked an entire floor in an under-construction building in Bandra.

However, Athiya has now cleared the air and said she is planning to move to her new abode but not with KL Rahul. Instead, she will be shifting to the new house with her entire family. Talking about it, Athiya told the Times of India, “I am not moving in with anyone, but my parents! My family and I will be staying in this brand new home”. To not, Athiya and her family are currently staying in South Mumbai. Meanwhile, speculations about Athiya and Rahul’s winter wedding are also rife.

Pinkvilla had exclusively learnt that the preparations for Athiya and KL Rahul’s wedding have begun and they will be tying the knot by the end of this year. It is also reported that the couple will be having a South Indian wedding ceremony. As fans are excited about this big fat Indian wedding, an official announcement in this regard is yet to be made.

