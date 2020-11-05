  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Athiya Shetty pens a gratitude note for all the blessings & lovely birthday wishes; Says 'My heart’s full'

Athiya Shetty has penned a gratitude note for everyone who sent her birthday wishes. She has posted a few pictures from her birthday celebration too.
6401 reads Mumbai
Athiya Shetty pens a gratitude noteAthiya Shetty pens a gratitude note for all the blessings & lovely birthday wishes; Says 'My heart’s full'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty’s daughter, Athiya Shetty celebrated her 28th birthday today. Now, the actress has shared a few lovely pictures from her birthday celebration on her social media handle. The actress has also penned a gratitude note for friends and fans for all the blessings and lovely birthday wishes. On the other hand, her rumoured boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul also shared some pictures of the actress on his Instagram story. He has shared a cute childhood pic of Athiya and writes, “Where’s the cake?”

KL Rahul has shared another picture wherein Athiya can be seen posing with her birthday cake. While sharing the same, the cricketer writes, “I think she is happy." While sharing the pictures from her birthday celebration, Athiya writes, "Counting all my blessings and so grateful for the love, thank you so much, my hearts full!" Soon after she posted the same, Athiya’s dad Suniel replied, “Love u love u love u love love u.” Meanwhile Sikander Kher also commented and said, “Happy birthday and good health always.” 

Take a look at Athiya Shetty’s latest post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

counting all my blessings and so grateful for the love, thank you so much, my hearts full!

A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty) on

Earlier, Athiya’s beau KL Rahul shared an adorable birthday wish for her. While sharing the same, he writes, "Happy birthday, mad child." Along with the post, he has shared a loved-up picture of him along with Athiya.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy birthday mad child 

A post shared by KL Rahul (@rahulkl) on

Talking about her work, Athiya Shetty was last seen in Debamitra Biswal's film Motichoor Chaknachoor, opposite actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She has not yet announced her next project.

Also Read: Athiya Shetty’s rumoured beau KL Rahul posts a cute birthday wish for ‘mad chid’ as he shares a beautiful pic

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Athiya Shetty Instagram

You may like these
Ananya Panday's fan approaches her with a card despite getting blocked by the team; Watch VIDEO
Janhvi Kapoor pens a sweet message for Khushi Kapoor’s birthday and it is every sister ever; See post
Throwback Thursday: When Salman Khan called Shah Rukh Khan 'hero' for saving Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's manager
Poonam Pandey detained by Goa Police over obscene video shooting in the city
Nora Fatehi’s spokesperson rubbishes reports of being part of Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom; Calls them baseless
Genelia Deshmukh, Harman Baweja’s It’s My Life to FINALLY release post a decade; Will premiere on TV
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement