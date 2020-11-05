Athiya Shetty pens a gratitude note for all the blessings & lovely birthday wishes; Says 'My heart’s full'

Athiya Shetty has penned a gratitude note for everyone who sent her birthday wishes. She has posted a few pictures from her birthday celebration too.

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty’s daughter, Athiya Shetty celebrated her 28th birthday today. Now, the actress has shared a few lovely pictures from her birthday celebration on her social media handle. The actress has also penned a gratitude note for friends and fans for all the blessings and lovely birthday wishes. On the other hand, her rumoured boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul also shared some pictures of the actress on his Instagram story. He has shared a cute childhood pic of Athiya and writes, “Where’s the cake?”

KL Rahul has shared another picture wherein Athiya can be seen posing with her birthday cake. While sharing the same, the cricketer writes, “I think she is happy." While sharing the pictures from her birthday celebration, Athiya writes, "Counting all my blessings and so grateful for the love, thank you so much, my hearts full!" Soon after she posted the same, Athiya’s dad Suniel replied, “Love u love u love u love love u.” Meanwhile Sikander Kher also commented and said, “Happy birthday and good health always.”

Take a look at Athiya Shetty’s latest post here:

Earlier, Athiya’s beau KL Rahul shared an adorable birthday wish for her. While sharing the same, he writes, "Happy birthday, mad child." Along with the post, he has shared a loved-up picture of him along with Athiya.

Talking about her work, Athiya Shetty was last seen in Debamitra Biswal's film Motichoor Chaknachoor, opposite actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She has not yet announced her next project.

Credits :Athiya Shetty Instagram

