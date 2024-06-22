Athiya Shetty poses in a bikini; hubby KL Rahul is all smiles in latest PICS from Mallorca vacay

Actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are one of most adored couples. They never miss an opportunity to express their love for each other and are quite active on social media. Recently, Shetty took to her Instagram account to share some pictures from her vacation in Spain with her husband, KL Rahul.

Athiya Shetty drops vacation pictures with hubby KL Rahul

Taking to Instagram, Athiya Shetty shared a series of pictures and videos from her vacation in Mallorca, Spain, with her husband KL Rahul. The first image captures a breathtaking view of Mallorca from a hilltop. In the second picture, Shetty poses in the streets of Spain wearing a cute blue and white outfit.

The third picture shows a random street in Spain, and the next slide is a video where Shetty gives a glimpse of their mouth-watering meal. The fifth slide is a boomerang video of a blue lake, and the following picture shows KL Rahul smiling and posing in a stylish grey t-shirt, hat, and shades.

The subsequent pictures offer more glimpses of their vacation, including beachside views. In the last picture, Athiya is seen wearing a bikini and posing for a picture by the lakeside.

Athiya captioned the post, "The bluest of bluess"

Advertisement

Check out Athiya's post here:

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding anniversary dinner pics go viral

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul enjoyed a private anniversary dinner at a Mumbai restaurant. The restaurant's official Instagram account shared several photos of the couple from their romantic celebration on June 18. The image shows Athiya and KL Rahul posing for the camera during their candlelit dinner.

Check it out here:

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot in January 23, 2023. The couple married in an intimate ceremony at Athiya's father and actor Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse; the wedding was attended by close friends and family.

In March 2024, there were rumors circulating about Athiya and Rahul expecting their first child. Despite no response from either Athiya or Rahul regarding the pregnancy speculation, an HT City report in April officially debunked the rumors.

ALSO READ: Inside PICS: Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul celebrate first wedding anniversary with dreamy candlelight dinner