Athiya Shetty pours in birthday wishes for her amma with cute PIC ft dad Suniel Shetty & brother Ahan Shetty

Athiya Shetty, daughter of Suniel Shetty keeps her fans updated with her daily life on social media as she shares a sneak peek to them every now and then. The Hero actress enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram as well. From vacations pics to family pics to BTS from shoots, she shares it all with her loved ones. This time, she shared an Instagram story that left her fans in awe. On the occasion of her amma’s birthday, she posted a sweet photo to extend her wishes.

The photo featured Athiya’s amma, her dad Suniel Shetty and brother Ahan. The photo was heart-warming and the overall vibe was too pure. The 29-year-old actress also put a sweet caption and wrote, “Happy Birthday Amma” with a heart emoticon. The precious photograph depicting three generations in one frame is surely unmissable. Ahan and Suniel Shetty too shared the same post on their Instagram stories to extend wishes to the lady on her birthday. It shows their love for each other and the unbreakable bond they share.

See Athiya’s Insta story here:

For those who are unaware, Athiya who made her debut in the film industry with the 2015 film Hero opposite Sooraj Pancholi has appeared in several movies including Mubarakan, Mootichoor Chakanachoor, Nawabzaade among others. On the work front, Ahan has recently made his big Bollywood debut with the 2021 film Tadap opposite Tara Sutaria. On the other hand, Suniel Shetty will be next seen in the film Ghani.

