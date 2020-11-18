Athiya Shetty REACTS to rumoured beau KL Rahul's post on missing UNO nights with her & others; Take a look

Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul have been rumoured to be in a relationship for the longest time. Recently, Rahul shared a photo of holding UNO cards in his hand and expressed he was missing game night with Athiya. Here's how she reacted.

It has been a while since rumours of Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul's relationship have been coming in. Even on Athiya's birthday recently, Rahul put up the most endearing wish for his rumoured girlfriend on social media and won hearts. Now, as he is in Australia for the next tour, he is missing his 'UNO nights' with Athiya and his friends. Sharing a photo on social media where he was seen holding UNO cards in his hand, KL Rahul expressed his feeling of 'missing' game night with Athiya and friends.

Taking to his Instagram handle, KL Rahul wrote, "Miss uno nights @mayankagarawal @aashitasood09 @athiyashetty @sinankader @ritik_bhasin." Responding to the photo, Athiya also replied and tagged another friend who was mentioned in Rahul's post and wrote, "@sinankader Great cards." Further, Sinan commented on KL Rahul's post and wrote, "Uno is all about cheating." The cute exchange between Athiya and KL Rahul and their friends, caught the attention of the internet and left everyone in awe.

On Athiya's birthday, Rahul had surprised the internet as he went on a spree of sharing photos of his rumoured girlfriend. He even had dropped the cutest childhood photo of the actress on social media where she was seen getting angry over cake. Later, he shared a current photo of Athiya's birthday celebration where she was seen holding a cake in her hand.

Take a look at Athiya's response to KL Rahul's post:

Meanwhile, KL Rahul is in Australia for the next tournament. The cricketer is reported to be dating Athiya since quite some time and it is even rumoured that they celebrated New Year's together in Thailand. Amid all the speculation of their relationship, whenever they indulge in social media conversations, fans cannot help but gush over the two. On the work front, Athiya was last seen with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's in Motichoor Chaknachoor.

Credits :KL Rahul Instagram

