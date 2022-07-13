Athiya Shetty REACTS to wedding rumours with KL Rahul: Hope I’m invited to this

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are one of the most popular couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. They have been in a relationship for quite some time now. The lovebirds made their relationship Instagram official last year as the former wished his lady love on her birthday. The two often make headlines for their relationship and their wedding reports have also been going around for a long time now. However, this is not the first time that rumours about their wedding have surfaced on the internet.

Recently, there were media reports stating that Athiya and KL Rahul are expected to get married in the next three months in Mumbai. It is also being said that it will be a grand affair for both the families and every detail of the big day is being looked after by Athiya herself. Now, the Motichoor Chaknachoor actress has finally broken her silence on reports of her wedding with boyfriend KL Rahul. Taking to her Instagram story, Athiya wrote: "I hope I’m invited to the wedding that’s taking place in 3 months. Lol.”

Check out Athiya Shetty's reaction to wedding with KL Rahul:

Athiya and Rahul recently travelled to Munich together for the latter's surgery. The couple often shares mushy pictures with each other on social media. Their love-filled birthday posts for each other often go viral on the internet. Initially, both Rahul and Athiya refrained from confirming their relationship. Last year, the couple made their relationship official by making their first public appearance together at the premiere of Ahan Shetty’s debut film Tadap.

ALSO READ: Athiya Shetty showers love on beau KL Rahul as he shares health update post successful surgery; PIC