Athiya Shetty REVEALS she beat boyfriend KL Rahul at Ludo after fans ask why she cropped him from vacay photo

Athiya Shetty crops boyfriend KL Rahul from her throwback vacation photo and REVEALS she beat him at Ludo when fans ask her as to why did she crop the cricketer

We all know that Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer K L Rahul are in a relationship and it was on Rahul’s birthday that Athiya sort of made her relationship with boyfriend KL Rahul Instagram official as she posted a picture of them on social media to wish the latter on his birthday and alongside the photo, Athiya wrote, “happy birthday, my person…” Now today, Athiya Shetty took to Instagram to post a photo from her Thailand vacation where Athiya had gone with Rahul and others friends and in the photo, she is seen posing at a phone booth, and while in the photo, we can see the hand of a man, Athiya grabbed attention when fans asked her as to why did she crop K L Rahul from the photo.

Well, fans were quick to notice that Athiya cropped K L Rahul from the frame because earlier, a similar photo was shared by the cricketer on his social media channels where both, Athiya and Rahul were visible in the frame. Alongside the photo, Athiya wrote, “feels like a dream ago.” Soon after, fans bombarded the photo with questions asking Athiya as to why did she crop the cricketer, and while one user wrote, "Cropped out KL,” another said, "Ignored KL Rahul." Also, when a friend teased her to name the person whom she cropped, Athiya replied she cropped the person whom she beats at Ludo.

Well, rumours of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's relationship started when K L Rahul took to Instagram to post an adorable birthday wish for Athiya. Earlier, in an interview, when daddy Suneil Shetty was asked about Athiya’s relationship, the actor had said, "I love Ahan's girlfriend and I love whom Athiya is seeing. I do not have a problem with that, Mana (Suniel Shetty's wife) doesn't have a problem with that and they are happy." On the work front, Athiya Shetty made her Bollywood debut with 2015 film Hero co-starring Sooraj Pancholi, and next, she was seen in Mubarakan and Motichoor Chaknachoor opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

