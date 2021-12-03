Athiya Shetty’s beau KL Rahul proud of Ahan Shetty as Tadap releases; Says 'Only bigger things ahead for you'

It is a big day for Athiya Shetty’s baby brother Ahan Shetty. After all, the young actor is set to make his big Bollywood debut with Milan Luthria directorial Tadap. The romance action drama also stars Tara Sutaria in the lead and her chemistry with Ahan has been grabbing a lot of attention. And while Ahan has been receiving a warm welcome from the celebs from the industry, Athiya’s beau KL Rahul has also wished the debutant for his new journey in tinselvile.

Taking to Instagram, the renowned cricketer shared a beautiful candid pic of himself with Ahan. In the pic, the duo was sitting on a bench in a park and was looking backwards unaware of getting clicked. In the caption, Rahul mentioned that he is proud of Ahan and is hopeful that he will have a bright future ahead as he rooted for Tadap’s success. He captioned the image as, “No more looking back my brother @ahan.shetty. So proud. Only bigger things ahead for you. Tadap out now” along with heart emoticons.

Take a look at KL Rahul’s post Ahan Shetty’s debut:

Meanwhile, Athiya had also penned a heartfelt note for Ahan ahead of his debut release. She wrote, “For me, before anything else, I’ll always be most proud of the person you’ve grown into. Humble, kind, resilient, honest and loyal to the core. I hope and pray you are always able to find the light wherever you go… Your time is now and forever! Love you… I’ll always have your back” as she shared an adorable throwback pic with her brother.

