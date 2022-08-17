Athiya Shetty’s PHOTOS in a backless black outfit leave beau KL Rahul mesmerized; Check his reaction

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul make one of the most popular and adored couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Ever since they made their relationship official on social media, fans have been going gaga over them. The duo is often spotted together, and they hardly ever shy away from being vocal about their love for each other. Their mushy photos on Instagram always gain a lot of traction and go viral in no time. Speaking of which, a few minutes back, Athiya took to her Instagram space and shared a new photo looking stunning as ever in a backless black dress. KL Rahul could not help but leave a reaction to her photo. Check it out.

KL Rahul in awe of Athiya Shetty

A few hours back, Athiya took to her social media space and shared a gorgeous new picture of herself. In the photo, Athiya could be seen flaunting her left profile, as she stood facing sideways. She is seen wearing a co-ord set, including a black backless crop top and a matching pair of black trousers. Her hair was left open and styled in soft waves. She looked super stylish as she posed with her hands in her pockets.

As soon as she shared the picture, it was flooded with likes and comments. Among others, Athiya’s BF KL Rahul also mesmerized by Athiya’s photo and he could not help but leave a comment on her post. He left a couple of fire emojis and a volcano emoji. Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty also left a comment.

Take a look:

Recently, there were media reports stating that Athiya and KL Rahul are expected to get married in the next three months in Mumbai. It was also being said that it will be a grand affair for both the families and every detail of the big day is being looked after by Athiya herself. The Motichoor Chaknachoor actress finally broke her silence on reports of her wedding with boyfriend KL Rahul. Taking to her Instagram story, Athiya wrote: "I hope I’m invited to the wedding that’s taking place in 3 months. Lol.”

ALSO READ: KL Rahul calls Athiya Shetty 'cutest hat chor' as she shares adorable PIC; Suniel Shetty REACTS