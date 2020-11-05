  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Athiya Shetty’s rumoured beau KL Rahul posts a cute birthday wish for ‘mad chid’ as he shares a beautiful pic

As Athiya Shetty turned a year older, her rumoured beau KL Rahul took the Instagram by a storm as he shared a beautiful selfie with the birthday girl.
33483 reads Mumbai
Athiya Shetty’s rumoured beau KL Rahul posts a cute birthday wish for herAthiya Shetty’s rumoured beau KL Rahul posts a cute birthday wish for ‘mad chid’ as he shares a beautiful pic
  • 6
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Athiya Shetty is celebrating her 28th birthday today. From her brother Ahan Shetty to Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna, everyone is pouring in lovely birthday wishes for her on social media. Now, to make her day more special, Athiya’s rumoured boyfriend, Indian cricketer KL Rahul has taken to his Instagram handle to wish his ‘mad child’. Yes, the cricketer called Athiya a ‘mad child’. Along with the adorable birthday post for Athiya, KL Rahul has also shared a picture of themselves. 

The picture is indeed beautiful and it is grabbing all the attention on social media. In the picture, the cricketer can be seen clicking a selfie while the actress as she was resting her head on his shoulder. The picture is all about love and their expression is saying it all. While sharing the same on Instagram, KL Rahul wrote, "Happy birthday, mad child." Soon, the comment section of his post was flooded with several comments from their fans and friends. Hardik Pandya’s wife Natasa Stankovic dropped a heart emoticon on his post while Armaan Jain wrote “Bizzarrrre child” and tagged both Rahul and Athiya. 

Take a look at KL Rahul’s post for Athiya Shetty:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy birthday mad child 

A post shared by KL Rahul (@rahulkl) on

Reportedly, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been dating for quite some time now. From liking each other’s post to dropping comments, their social media PDA speaks volumes about their love affair. In fact, Athiya shared a happy photo of themselves on KL Rahul's birthday earlier this year and wrote: "Happy birthday, my person."

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

happy birthday, my person  @rahulkl

A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty) on

This isn’t all. Last year, after the cricketer shared an adorable birthday wish for the actress, reports of their rumoured relationship surfaced on the Internet. During the new year, pictures from their Thailand vacation also went viral.

Talking about the work front, Athiya made her Bollywood debut with Hero in 2015. The actress has also featured in Mubarakan and she was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor.

Also Read: Athiya Shetty looks resplendent in a sun kissed PHOTO; Rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul is all hearts for it

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :KL Rahul Instagram

You may like these
Athiya Shetty looks resplendent in a sun kissed PHOTO; Rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul is all hearts for it
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul indulge in social media PDA and fans ask when's the official announcement
Athiya Shetty's latest swimsuit photo leaves rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul stunned as he calls her 'Boss'
Athiya Shetty's latest look in an oversized 'boyfriend shirt' has got complete attention from KL Rahul
Suniel Shetty has THIS to say about Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's rumoured relationship; WATCH
KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty are dating each other since few months? Here’s what a friend of the couple has to say
Anonymous 3 minutes ago

Another actress with another cricketer

Anonymous 11 minutes ago

both r so mismatch height wise...

Anonymous 37 minutes ago

isn't she taller than him?! Anything for money...!

Anonymous 37 minutes ago

I didnt know gold diggers criteria was be taller than your man....how pathetic are you

Anonymous 37 minutes ago

Ye cricketers ka bhi alag he chal raha ha , sabhi actress ko phasa rahe ha

Anonymous 44 minutes ago

Both are tulus

close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement