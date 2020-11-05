Athiya Shetty’s rumoured beau KL Rahul posts a cute birthday wish for ‘mad chid’ as he shares a beautiful pic

As Athiya Shetty turned a year older, her rumoured beau KL Rahul took the Instagram by a storm as he shared a beautiful selfie with the birthday girl.

Athiya Shetty is celebrating her 28th birthday today. From her brother Ahan Shetty to Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna, everyone is pouring in lovely birthday wishes for her on social media. Now, to make her day more special, Athiya’s rumoured boyfriend, Indian cricketer KL Rahul has taken to his Instagram handle to wish his ‘mad child’. Yes, the cricketer called Athiya a ‘mad child’. Along with the adorable birthday post for Athiya, KL Rahul has also shared a picture of themselves.

The picture is indeed beautiful and it is grabbing all the attention on social media. In the picture, the cricketer can be seen clicking a selfie while the actress as she was resting her head on his shoulder. The picture is all about love and their expression is saying it all. While sharing the same on Instagram, KL Rahul wrote, "Happy birthday, mad child." Soon, the comment section of his post was flooded with several comments from their fans and friends. Hardik Pandya’s wife Natasa Stankovic dropped a heart emoticon on his post while Armaan Jain wrote “Bizzarrrre child” and tagged both Rahul and Athiya.

Take a look at KL Rahul’s post for Athiya Shetty:

Reportedly, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been dating for quite some time now. From liking each other’s post to dropping comments, their social media PDA speaks volumes about their love affair. In fact, Athiya shared a happy photo of themselves on KL Rahul's birthday earlier this year and wrote: "Happy birthday, my person."

This isn’t all. Last year, after the cricketer shared an adorable birthday wish for the actress, reports of their rumoured relationship surfaced on the Internet. During the new year, pictures from their Thailand vacation also went viral.

Talking about the work front, Athiya made her Bollywood debut with Hero in 2015. The actress has also featured in Mubarakan and she was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor.

Also Read: Athiya Shetty looks resplendent in a sun kissed PHOTO; Rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul is all hearts for it

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :KL Rahul Instagram

Share your comment ×