Athiya Shetty says 'love you' as dad Suniel Shetty drops a heartwarming note for her and KL Rahul

Suniel Shetty is currently the happiest person! His daughter Athiya Shetty got married to her longtime boyfriend and Indian cricketer KL Rahul on January 23. The couple decided to opt for a low-key wedding and they decided to take the pheras at Shetty's Khandala farmhouse which is located amid the scenic mountains and lush greenery. A day after their wedding, Suniel took to Instagram and penned a beautiful note for his 'bachchas'.

Suniel took to his handle and shared a picture of the newlyweds from the wedding. Along with it, daddy cool wrote a heartwarming note for his kids. He wrote, "A hand to hold and a reason to believe because sometimes the right place is a person and the ingredients love and trust … congratulations and Godbless my bachchas @athiyashetty @klrahul." Have a look:

Soon after he dropped the post, Athiya commented, "Love you." Suniel's colleagues were also seen wishing the couple on their wedding. Sameera Reddy wrote, "Wishing the beautiful couple all the happiness in the world. Congratulations." Stebin Ben also congratulated Athiya and Rahul.

Suniel Shetty on Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's reception

Meanwhile, it was Suniel Shetty who first confirmed that Rahul and Athiya are tying the knot. After the intimate wedding, he came out and addressed the media that was stationed outside his house. He confirmed that the duo has officially tied the knot. While distributing sweets to the media, he said, "Functions were beautiful, very small, very close family but all went well. Aur abhi phere bhi ho gaye hai, shaadi officially ho chuki hai. Officially father-in-law bhi bann chuka hu. In-law ka chakkar hatt jaaye aur father hi rahe toh bahut khoobsurat hoga kyunki vo part me ache se nibhaata hu." He also said that Athiya and Rahul's reception will take place once IPL is over.