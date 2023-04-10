Athiya Shetty shares an UNSEEN pic from her wedding; Can you guess who is holding her hand?

Athiya Shetty had grabbed all the limelight after she tied the knot to her beau KL Rahul in January this year. The actress had quite an intimate wedding at Suneil Shetty’s Khandala bungalow amidst the presence of her friends and family. The pictures from the wedding had grabbed everyone’s attention and it looked straight out of a fairytale. Well, today the actress has shared yet another unseen picture from her dream wedding and it features her brother Ahaan Shetty too.

Athiya Shetty shares picture with Ahaan Shetty

Taking to her Instagram handle, Athiya Shetty shared a beautiful snap from her big day. The picture is a black-and-white snap. In the picture, we can see Athiya in her bridal avatar as she is walking towards the aisle. Her brother Ahaan Shetty can be seen holding her hand and making sure that his sister has all his support. Both the brother-sister duo are facing their backs towards the camera and it is a beautiful picture showcasing the bond of Athiya and Ahaan. Sharing this pic, the actress captioned it as ‘always showing me the way’.

Check out the picture:

Suniel Shetty talks about son-in-law KL Rahul

Recently, in an interview, Suniel Shetty was quoted saying, “I am anxious because that’s my child (KL Rahul) playing. I would wish well for him but through his eyes and seeing him, I have started empathising and sympathising, appreciating every cricketer there is here. When your child goes through a low, it shakes you more probably than it shakes the child because he is the master of that form but you don’t know. You are seeing him as a father.”

Furthermore, Suniel added that, “But then when he rises like a phoenix you feel this is something to be inspired from and this is what the team’s tough boys are. I am a proud father. Blessed is Athiya and blessed is Ahaan because he gets to learn about from him. He is calm, composed, very respectful. I don’t think I could have asked for a better son.”

