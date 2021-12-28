Athiya Shetty shares childhood PICS, father Suniel pens down sweet message on Ahan Shetty's birthday

It is Ahan Shetty’s birthday! 2021 has been a special year for this star kid. He made his debut with Tadap this December alongside Tara Sutaria. And what better way to end 2021 with his 21st birthday? Well, it seems like Ahan’s father Suniel Shetty and sister Athiya Shetty have started the birthday shenanigans in full vigour. The two posted adorable pictures of the handsome young man with the sweetest of messages. We are sure that Suniel’s message for his son is going to leave a huge smile on your face!

Suniel Shetty posted a gorgeous picture of the Tadap actor where Ahan looked nothing short of a greek god. However, what really caught our attention was the very sweet and heartfelt message that he penned down along with the post. He wrote, “Happiest birthday wishes to my biggest joy, greatest pride and most of all my love… you have given me so so so many reasons to be proud of the man you have become but the proudest moment for me is telling others you are MY SON …I wish you love ,luck ,adventure as you embark on your exciting new journey… work hard ,work honest … be forever thankful for what you have… always look for love , kindness, positivity in others …. Always stop to help someone along the way … forgive yourself and learn when you make mistakes but most of all enjoy the journey …may all the choices you make only lead you to greater happiness…love , Ahan Shetty’s papa”

Check Suniel Shetty's post here:

On the other hand, Ahan’s big sis Athiya spammed her Insta stories with some cute childhood pictures with her dear brother and we even got a glimpse of a younger version of Suniel Shetty. We have to agree - Shetty’s do know how to hype up their own people!

Check Athiya's stories HERE

