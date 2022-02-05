Athiya Shetty shares gorgeous monochrome PICS; Beau KL Rahul's cute comment leaves fans curious

An unsaid rule between any couple is that the boyfriend’s hoodie inevitably becomes the girlfriend’s possession. Sorry boys, you absolutely cannot fight this logic! Also, girls, you have to admit it - you might have thousands of jumpers, but your man’s hoodie is the comfiest. Today, Athiya Shetty posted some gorgeous monochrome photoshoot pics where she sported a hoodie. Nothing unusual, right? But what caught our attention was her beau KL Rahul’s comment which might have just proved our hoodie theory right.

In the black and white pictures that Athiya Shetty on her Instagram, she looked absolutely breath-taking. She donned an oversized hoodie with ripped jeans. Her face and the perfect makeup was an absolute work of art, so were her enticing expressions. While numerous celebs such as Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Krishna Shroff couldn’t stop gushing about Athiya’s gorgeousness, KL Rahul’s comment left us curious. The cricketer wrote, ‘Nice hoodie.’ Hmm, loverboy, is it your hoodie on your girl?

Check the post:

It won’t be the first time for the couple. The duo often swaps clothes. Just a while ago, Athiya had posted a story in her boyfriend's oversized tee, looking absolutely adorable. Well, aren’t these two lovebirds the cutest?

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul made their relationship public a few months ago and recently even stepped out for their red carpet debut. The cricketer and actress/model undoubtedly make for a good-looking pair and often send their fans into a tizzy when they drop pictures on social media.

