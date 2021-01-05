Athiya Shetty shares a Monday reminder on social media; asks to wear a mask

Actress Athiya Shetty has shared her Monday reminder on social media, asking everyone to wear a mask properly.

Athiya posted a video on Instagram. In the clip, she is seen packing her wallet, sanitiser and lipstick among many other things in her hand bag.

"Monday Reminder: Wallet, Sunglasses, Sanitizer… Wearing your mask properly," Athiya captioned the image.

Athiya made her debut in 2015 with "Hero" and was then seen in "Mubarakan" and "Motichoor Chaknachoor".

Credits :IANS

