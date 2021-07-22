Athiya Shetty shares stunning sunkissed PIC from London; Turns photographer for rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul

Rumours mills are buzzing with the alleged relationship of cricketer KL Rahul and Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty. Athiya Shetty often shares pictures from personal and professional life on Instagram. Athiya recently took to social media and shared a picture from her vacation days in London. The bright and sunny picture is taken as a selfie where Athiya is wearing a white shirt, a bag, and white glares. She is having a popsicle in the image and mentioned a heart and a fire emoji as a caption. Daddy Suniel Shetty commented on the picture and mentioned multiple heart emojis.

Athiya Shetty’s brother Ahan Shetty, who will soon be forraying into the world of Hindi films with ‘Tadap’ co-starring Tara Sutaria commented on the picture and wrote, “Did you actually eat the popsicle?” Ahan’s debut film is a remake of a Tamil love story titled ‘RX 100’. Milap Luthria is directing the film which is being produced under the Nadiadwala Grandson’s banner. KL Rahul is also currently vacationing in London and took to Instagram to share multiple lovely pictures. In one of the pictures, it seems to be Athiya’s wrist in the frame holding Rahul’s cap.

Take a look at the posts:

During an interview with ETimes, Suniel Shetty revealed that both Athiya and Ahaan have gone to London for a vacation. He said, “Yes, she is in England, but she is with Ahan. The brother-sister duo went there for a holiday. Rest you may check with them.” KL Rahul had also shared a few pictures with Ahan as both of them are roaming around on the streets of London.

