Athiya Shetty shares an UNSEEN pic with rumoured beau KL Rahul; Sends internet into meltdown

Bollywood industry and Cricket world goes hand in hand for quite a long time. Over the years, several Bollywood divas have been associated with cricketers and some of them even found their love in a man in blue. How can we forget Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s love story? Apart from the power couple, another couple has been grabbing the attention lately. We are talking about Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul. The rumoured couple is said to be dating each other for quite some time and is going strong with their relationship.

And while the duo prefers keeping their love life under the wrap, it is always a treat for the fans to watch Athiya and Rahul in one frame as the couple rarely share a pic of themselves on social media. However, the Mubarakan actress came up with a pleasant surprise for her massive fan following this morning as she posted an unseen pic with the Indian cricketer. This happened after Athiya started a ‘Post a pic of’ session on Instagram and a fan asked her to share an unseen pic with Rahul. As a result, the diva shared a selfie with KL Rahul wherein the duo was seen posing with their masks on. It was evident that the pic was clicked amid the pandemic and their chemistry spoke volumes about their love affair.

Take a look at Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s unseen pic:

To note, while Athiya and Rahul have been, reportedly, dating each other for a long time and are often seen having cute banter on social media. In fact, Rahul had also shared an adorable picture of Athiya on her birthday posing with the cake and it was quite hilarious.

