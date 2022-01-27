Athiya Shetty shines in the new sun-kissed photo, leaves beau KL Rahul lovestruck

In the recent past, cricket powerhouse KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s social media engagement has made it clear that things have become quite serious between the two. After making their relationship official, the couple’s social media banter always leaves their followers in awe of the couple. Speaking of which, on Thursday, January 27, once again KL Rahul left a sweet comment on ladylove Athiya Shetty’s latest social media post.

In the picture shared by Athiya, the actor can be seen glowing in the sun as she blooms like a sunflower in a yellow attire. Minimalist makeup and a shy smile rounded off Athiya's latest look. While sharing the photo online, the actress captioned her post as, “day by day” before adding a heart emoticon. As soon as the photo caught the attention of boyfriend KL Rahul, he couldn’t control himself from complimenting his lady love.

Check out the post below:

Upon seeing the photo, KL Rahul left a lovestruck emoji under the comment section of the post to express his emotion. Meanwhile, Athiya’s followers also left a slew of sweet praises for the actress. While a user called her ‘flawless’, another hailed her ‘charming beauty’. Heart and smiley emoticons also flooded the comment section of the post. Take a look at KL Rahul’s reaction below:

Initially, the lovebirds refrained from confirming their relationship, however, last year on the special occasion of Athiya Shetty’s birthday, KL Rahul openly confessed his love for Athiya, thereby making their relationship official. While extending the sweet birthday wish, Rahul hailed Athiya as her ‘heart’ leaving their fandom rejoicing. Meanwhile, on the professional front, KL Rahul is currently in South Africa for a cricket series. Speaking of Athiya Shetty, she was last seen on the silver screen opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Motichoor Chaknachoor.

