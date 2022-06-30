Athiya Shetty showers love on beau KL Rahul as he shares health update post successful surgery; PIC

Athiya Shetty showered love on beau KL Rahul as he had a successful surgery. A few hours back, the Indian Vice Captain took to his Instagram space and posted a new photo featuring himself. In the picture, he could be seen smiling widely as he sat on a bed, with his face facing to his side. Sharing the photo, he updated his fans, friends, and followers that his surgery has been successful and that he is now healing. His caption read, “Hello everyone. It’s been a tough couple of weeks but the surgery was successful. I’m healing and recovering well. My road to recovery has begun. Thank you for your messages and prayers.See you soon (cricket emoji) (red heart emoji).” Soon, Athiya shared this same photo on her Instagram stories and added a cute emoji with it.

KL Rahul shares health update post successful surgery

Athiya Shetty showers love on beau KL Rahul

For the unversed, KL Rahul suffered a groin injury last month during a training session, and it put him out of the series against South Africa as well as the England tour. A few days back, the Lucknow Super Giants captain was spotted at the Mumbai airport along with Athiya as they headed to Germany. However, the couple was not jetting off for a vacation, but instead KL Rahul was reportedly going to see a specialist in Germany. The Indian opener had a successful surgery on Tuesday, and he confirmed the same, as he commented on an appreciation post by the Lucknow Super Giants. He will now join the Indian team in the series against West Indies.

Speaking of KL Rahul and Athiya, the lovebirds made their relationship Instagram official last year as the former wished his ladylove on her birthday. Ever since then, fans have been going gaga over the couple and their cute chemistry. KL Rahul even attended the premiere of Athiya’s brother Ahan Shetty’s debut film Tadap last year.

ALSO READ: KL Rahul makes Athiya Shetty ‘his favourite’ as she drops a mirror selfie; Suniel Shetty REACTS too