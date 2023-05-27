Athiya Shetty SLAMS reports of her and KL Rahul being spotted at strip club: ‘I usually choose to be silent…’

Athiya Shetty took to her Instagram stories on Saturday evening to slam reports on the Internet that claimed the actress and her husband KL Rahul were spotted at a strip club. KL Rahul is currently in England, and a few weeks ago, he underwent surgery for a thigh injury sustained during an IPL 2023 game. A video allegedly showing KL Rahul at a club in London went viral on social media, post which several reports claimed that he and Athiya were spotted at a strip club. Now, Athiya Shetty has slammed those reports.

Athiya Shetty slams reports of her and KL Rahul being spotted at a strip club

On Saturday, Athiya Shetty took to her Instagram and issued a statement. She wrote that while she usually chooses to maintain her silence and not react, she felt it was important to stand up for herself. She further added that she was out at a regular place with KL Rahul and their friends, and that things were taken out of context. "I usually choose to be silent and not react, but sometimes it's important to stand up for yourself. Rahul, I and our friends went out to a regular place, as one does. Stop taking things out of context and check your facts before reporting. Peace and love," wrote Athiya. Check out her story below.

Meanwhile, on May 9, post his surgery, KL Rahul shared an update with his fans on Instagram. He posted a note that read, "Hi everyone, I just got done with my surgery- it was successful. A big thank you to the doctors and medical staff for making sure I was comfortable and everything went smoothly. I'm officially on the road to recovery now. I'm determined to get back to my best and get back on the field. Onwards and upwards!" KL Rahul was injured while fielding during an IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot on January 23, in an intimate wedding ceremony which was attended by their families and close friends. The wedding took place at Suniel Shetty’s bungalow Jahaan, in Khandala.

