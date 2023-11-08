Athiya Shetty ‘steals’ Suniel Shetty’s belt to complete her look; their father-daughter banter is too cute

Suniel Shetty and his daughter Athiya Shetty share a great bond and often serve father-daughter goals. A few days ago, Suniel Shetty shared a lovely unseen picture from Athiya and KL Rahul’s wedding festivities, to wish her on her birthday. Meanwhile, today, their adorable banter on Instagram has garnered attention, and it’s just too cute!

Suniel Shetty calls daughter Athiya Shetty a ‘chor’

On Wednesday morning, Athiya Shetty took to her Instagram story to share a mirror selfie. Sharing a picture of her look for the day, she revealed that she ‘stole’ her dad’s belt to complete her chic, casual look. She is seen dressed in a white top with stripes, paired with blue denim jeans. She accessorized with Suniel Shetty’s belt, and looks oh-so-stylish!

“Stole @suniel.shetty’s belt today,” wrote Athiya, while sharing the mirror selfie. Soon after she dropped the picture, Suniel Shetty reacted to it. Indulging in fun banter, he wrote, “Chor,” followed by a red heart emoji.

Check it out below!

Suniel Shetty’s post on Athiya’s birthday

Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty wished Athiya Shetty on her birthday by posting an endearing picture with her. The monochromatic picture is from Athiya and KL Rahul’s wedding festivities, and it shows Suniel Shetty giving a peck on his daughter’s cheek. The father-daughter moment was beautifully captured in the picture.

“Happy birthday my baby,” he wrote while sharing the picture. “Love you, papa (heart emoji),” commented Athiya. In case you missed it, check out the post below.

In an old interview with Hindustan Times, Athiya spoke about learning from her father’s career. “I learned from [my father’s] career. What I admire about him is that he’s not judgmental. He’s extremely motivating and always by my side; he encourages me and my decisions and has never said, ‘I told you so’,” she said.

Athiya Shetty made her acting debut in 2015 with Nikhil Advani’s film Hero. Post that, she went on to star in Mubarakan and Motichoor Chaknachoor.

