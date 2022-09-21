Athiya Shetty takes to social media to celebrate boyfriend KL Rahul's half-century against Australia

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been dating each other for a while now. They are very much in love and it can be seen by their social media PDA and Instagram exchanges. Not just social media, they have also been of great support to one another, off the net, as the former constantly supported the latter while he got himself treated in the UK. Recently, as exclusively revealed by Pinkvilla, the duo also moved in together in their love nest in Carter Road, Bandra and they live happily, in their new home.

KL Rahul is part of the Indian cricket squad that played against Australia's cricket team today, on 20th September 2022. The Indian team lost to Australia in a close contest. KL Rahul performed extremely well and gave the Indian team the foundation it required for a good total, which it eventually went on to reach. KL hit a quickfire 55 and the Mubarakan actress could not hold back expressing her happiness in her love scoring a convincing 50, earlier on. She took to her Instagram stories and shared a photo she took when Rahul celebrated his 50 against the Aussies. The cricketer has been on and off as far as form is concerned and his performance against Australia in the first T20 International sets a good foundation as the T20 Cricket World Cup is less than two months away.