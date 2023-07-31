Athiya Shetty trailblazes as showstopper; husband KL Rahul can’t stop gushing over his ‘stunning wife’

Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul tied the knot earlier this year in January after dating for nearly four years. Since then, the couple has made frequent public appearances together and have often shared their adorable pictures on social media. Athiya was recently in the spotlight as she looked stunning walking the runway at a fashion show. Husband KL Rahul had a sweet reaction to her walk.

KL Rahul reacts to Athiya Shetty’s stunning ramp walk

Athiya Shetty turned showstopper at the India Couture Week on Sunday, July 30. She showcased the latest couture collection of fashion designer Anamika Khanna. Athiya was dressed in an embroidered cream long-sleeve dress with heavy jewelry including an emerald choker necklace. She opted for glamorous makeup with dark lipstick and wore her hair in a sleek bun.

Cricketer KL Rahul couldn’t stop gushing over his wife’s look. He posted a clip of Athiya’s ramp walk on his Instagram stories and wrote, "My stunning wife (white heart emoji) @athiyashetty." Athiya was touched by the gesture and re-shared his story on her Instagram. She captioned it, "My whole heart (white heart emojis)."

Other celebrities and fans react to Athiya Shetty’s runway appearance

Barfi actress Ileana D’Cruz also praised Athiya’s ramp appearance. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Ileana posted a clip of Athiya from the show and wrote, "I mean this girl is just (hot face emoji) and walking for one of my fav designers @anamikakhanna.in you killed it Athu!!!"

Under a video posted by a paparazzo, the fans also couldn’t stop complimenting Athiya’s look and compared her to a professional model. One fan said, “She has the face of a model," while another person wrote, “God she Slayed.” A comment read, “BEST BEST walk!!!!”

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s love story

Athiya and KL Rahul got married on January 23 earlier this year in an intimate ceremony at her father Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. The couple was dating for nearly four years before they decided to tie the knot. After the wedding rituals, they had shared the happy news with their fans on social media by posting beautiful pictures from the ceremony along with a touching note. They wrote, ““In your light, I learn how to love…” Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness.”

