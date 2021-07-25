Athiya Shetty turns photographer for Anushka Sharma as the duo bonds in UK; What's cooking?

has been having a gala time in the UK, where she has accompanied her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli. The diva often takes to her Instagram and posts amazing pictures from her trip. Well, the recent set of pictures will definitely grab all your attention, not because of how gorgeous the actress looks in them, but because Athiya Shetty clicked these pictures. Yes! You heard that right. Anushka has credited Athiya in her caption. Well, this is proof that the two actresses are bonding well.

The relationship rumours of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been going on for quite some time now. Although, these two have not confirmed anything yet, fans have a feeling that they are much more than close friends. And with the pictures of Anushka, it sure is an indirect hint that Athiya might be dating KL Rahul. Anushka looks like a breath of fresh air in a white tee and jacket paired with a light blue high waist denim. Her smile is proof that she is having a blast in the company of Athiya Shetty.

Check it out:

Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty bonding in the UK makes us wonder what’s actually cooking? Has the young actress become a part of the cricket family already? What do you think?

