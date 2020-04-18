Athiya Shetty wishes her ‘person’ KL Rahul on his birthday; Makes their relationship Instagram official

Athiya Shetty wishes rumoured beau KL Rahul on his birthday with a beautiful picture and we are in awe.

The quarantine break has led to a surge in the use of social media and the celebrities are busy keeping their fans hooked with their beautiful moments. But looks like rumoured lovers Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are planning to steal the show with their PDA as they are busy painting the town red with their love. The duo, who are rumoured to be dating each other for a while, seems to be throwing caution to the wind these days and are dropping hints of their love affair now.

And given their recent Instagram post, looks like Athiya has finally decided to make her relationship official on social media. The Mubarakan actress has shared a beautiful post on beau KL Rahul’s birthday and it is breaking the internet for all the right reasons. Athiya shared a picture of a love-filled moment with the Indian cricketer wherein she was seen sharing a hearty laugh and their flawless smiles made us go aww. While the picture caught all the attention, the Heropanti actress’ caption has made the eyes role as she called KL Rahul her ‘person’. The diva wrote, “happy birthday, my person.”

Take a look at Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s new post:

And while fans are going gaga over Athiya and KL Rahul’s ever blossoming relationship, the actress’ father Suniel Shetty has been keeping mum over this much talked about love affair. In fact, he even asserted, “I am not having the relationship, and you (media) will have to ask Athiya about it. If it’s true then you (media) come and tell me, and we will talk about it. If you don’t know, how can you ask me?”

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×