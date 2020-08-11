Athiya Shetty wishes her 'wisest teacher' dad Suniel Shetty on birthday: None can match the size of your heart

Suniel Shetty's daughter and actress Athiya Shetty pulled out some fond memories from the family's photo albums and shared major throwback posts as she wished her dad.

Suniel Shetty celebrates his 59th birthday today and fans made sure to shower the actor with wishes on social media. It comes as no surprise then, that Suniel Shetty quickly began trending on Twitter as scores of fans shared heartfelt wishes and throwback pictures of the actor. Suniel Shetty's daughter and actress Athiya Shetty also pulled out some fond memories from the family's photo albums and shared major throwback posts wishing her dad on his birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Athiya shared a photo and video from her childhood days. In the picture, Suniel Shetty can be seen planting a kiss on baby Athiya's cheek. In the video, the father-daughter duo can be seen having a blast as baby Athiya can be seen sitting on her dad's shoulders at a house party as they dance to 'Sona Sona'.

Athiya also penned a note and wrote, "to my wisest teacher, greatest protector, toughest workout buddy and my bestest friend, happy birthday! love you papa, nobody can match the size of your heart. @suniel.shetty."

The post was flooded with comments from friends and fans who wished the actor on his birthday. Suniel Shetty has given remarkable performances in scores of films over the years. He began his career in Bollywood back in the 90s after he made his debut with the 1992 movie Balwaan. He has given spectacular performances in movies like Hera Pheri, Dhadkan, Mohra, and others. Anna, as he is called by his fans, was among the crowd-pullers.

Here's wishing Suniel Shetty a very Happy Birthday!

